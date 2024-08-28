Kevin Owens Looks Back On Signing With WWE 10 Years Ago

WWE star Kevin Owens spoke with Rick Ucchino of SI.com on a number of topics, including signing with the company 10 years ago.

Owens said, “I remember the feeling I had at the time, that day when it all unfolded and it was being made official. Everybody’s reaction. And it was really great to see how happy people were for me and how much people were rooting for me. There were also a lot of people saying it’s not gonna last six months. Looking back at it 10 years later is pretty wild.”

On his fourth wall breaks:

“What has helped me bring that forward to the screen is definitely Triple H [taking over as Chief Content Officer], because he was kind of that way too. We have a very similar sense of humor. So it was, I don’t know, it was a couple years ago when we were talking about how we were gonna do a certain thing on the show. And I went, and I was half joking, ‘Can I just point out how ridiculous this is?’ And he goes, “Yeah, why not?” And then it just became a thing.”