Kevin Owens Makes AEW Reference About Cody Rhodes During WWE Event

The intense rivalry between Kevin Owens and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes continues to escalate. Following their showdown at Bash in Berlin, where Rhodes defeated Owens to retain the WWE Championship, the two clashed again in the main event of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Once more, Rhodes emerged victorious, but the aftermath was anything but celebratory.

Frustrated by the loss, Owens attacked Rhodes, delivering two devastating piledrivers that left the champion incapacitated and stretchered out of the arena. The animosity carried over to Thursday’s WWE house show in Jacksonville, FL, where Owens once again faced Rhodes in a steel cage match as the headliner.

Before the match, Owens cut a scathing promo, taking a jab at Rhodes’ history with Jacksonville during his AEW tenure, when the city served as a home base for shows held at Daily’s Place during the pandemic. Owens addressed the crowd, saying:

“Listen, I understand that Jacksonville suffered a lot of trauma because of Cody Rhodes because for many years, you guys had to put up with him, put up with him for almost every week. So I will do my best to help you heal by beating the hell out of Cody Rhodes.”

Despite Owens’ fiery words, Rhodes once again triumphed, cementing his status as the champion. The feud continues to build with no signs of cooling off, leaving fans eager to see what comes next in this heated storyline.

You can check out the full match below: