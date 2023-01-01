Kevin Owens Makes History on Friday’s WWE SmackDown

With the opportunity to face Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then team up with John Cena on Friday’s SmackDown episode, Kevin Owens had a fantastic 2022.

Owens and Cena defeated Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns in a tag team match, with Owens pinning Zayn with a stunner. During the match, Owens got a black eye. Reigns suffered his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.

Following the show, an intriguing statistic revealed that Owens had made WWE history.

Owens is the first WWE superstar to appear in matches with both Steve Austin and John Cena in the same year since 2002.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cena is rumored to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.