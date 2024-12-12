Kevin Owens’ Match Proposal Rejected By WWE Legend For Three Consecutive Years

Kevin Owens, currently in the midst of a high-profile feud and gearing up to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event, recently revealed a dream match he’s been pursuing for years.

Known for convincing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to come out of retirement for a match at WrestleMania 38, Owens has also been trying to coax Shawn Michaels back into the ring. Michaels, who initially retired in 2010 after his iconic Career vs. Streak match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, briefly returned in 2018 for a tag match at Crown Jewel. According to Conrad Thompson, Michaels was reportedly paid $3 million for that appearance.

In a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, Owens shared that Michaels has turned him down three years in a row.

Owens stated, “Well, the answer is always Shawn Michaels. I really try pretty much every year. I think I’m done trying now, though. I think he’s pretty much, you know, it’s three years running where he’s politely said no to me. I think the next time I ask, he’ll probably just tell me to F-off, to say it nicely. I think last year he literally had triceps surgery just to avoid the question…If there’s anyone I’d love to wrestle [it’s] Shawn Michaels. I’m sure he would still be able to put in a performance like no other. I have no doubt. But he’s done with it. He’s done. Trust me, I’ve tried.”

Despite Owens’ persistence, Michaels appears firm in his decision to remain retired, leaving fans to wonder if the dream match will ever materialize.

You can check out the interview below: