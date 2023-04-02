Kevin Owens Mentions Mark and Jay Briscoe During WWE WrestleMania 39 Press Conference

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday PLE. Owens addressed the win during the post-show press conference.

“I’ll say what we said at the top of the ramp. After everything had kind of set in and everything that happened and we realized what we had accomplished and where we were at this point, we walked on the ramp, we looked at the WrestleMania set, we turned around and saw the sea of people and the stadium. The one thing I said to him was, ‘None of this would have happened without Super Dragon and PWG [Pro Wrestling Guerrilla].’ We made our name here in California and without the opportunities that he gave us, I really don’t think things would have turned out the way they did for us. It meant a lot to be here, to do it here together. It’s really hard to put into words.”

“I said PWG helped us get here. Super Dragon helped us get here. There are two other guys who helped us get here. Their names are Mark and Jay Briscoe. We lost Jay recently. I really hope we made him proud tonight. Great guys.”

You can watch the complete press conference below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)