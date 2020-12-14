Kevin Owens Names 3 Superstars He Has Asked To Tag Team With

Kevin Owens says he has pitched tag teams with several top WWE Superstars over the years. Owens spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT during a media call earlier today and said he’s went to WWE officials to pitch potential tag teams with the following WWE Superstars – Mustafa Ali, Apollo Crews, and AJ Styles.

It was noted that these pitches were made while Owens was on the same brand as Styles, Ali and Crews.

Owens also mentioned teaming with Sami Zayn, who he’s worked with and against several times over the years, and Daniel Bryan. Bryan noted that he’s still waiting for Bryan’s answer. This appears to be a reference to the October 23 SmackDown episode, which saw Owens pitch a tag team with Bryan during The KO Show. Before that could be decided on, other Superstars interrupted and the segment ended with Bryan, Owens and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeating Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in eight-man action.