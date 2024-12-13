Kevin Owens Names Ricky Steamboat And Roddy Piper As Dream Opponents

Top WWE star Kevin Owens spoke with Collider on a number of topics, including the current WWE roster being responsible for the company’s renewed popularity.

Owens said, “It’s just really about how hard everyone’s worked for so long, and eventually, things kind of lined up right. People started paying attention more and realized the show’s pretty great. There are a lot of talented, hardworking guys and girls here, giving it their all every single week.”

On the change in WWE’s creative direction:

“That change in direction made a lot of noise outside of WWE. I think that probably turned a few eyes toward us. Everybody started watching again and realized, like, hey, this is really good stuff now.”

On which past superstars he wished he could have faced:

“Ricky Steamboat would have been pretty great. I think me, or anybody from this era, would have a fantastic match with him. Rowdy Roddy Piper would’ve been incredible too. I wasn’t in a match with him, but he was the referee for one of my matches about 15 years ago, and just being around him for that little bit was pretty great.”