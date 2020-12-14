Kevin Owens On A Big Match WWE Pulled From WrestleMania 34 Plans

WWE originally had plans for Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to team with his son Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Kevin Owens spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT earlier today and revealed that original plans for WrestleMania 34 had Vince and Shane teaming up to face Owens and Sami Zayn.

The match ended up with Shane and Daniel Bryan defeating Owens and Zayn. Per the stipulation, Owens and Zayn would have been re-hired to SmackDown if they won the match. Owens and Shane began feuding in August 2017, several months before WrestleMania. Vince did get involved in the feud a few times, including the September 12, 2017 SmackDown episode where Owens hit Vince with a headbutt after Vince announced Shane vs. Owens for Hell In a Cell.

There’s no word on why WWE went with Bryan as Shane’s partner instead of Vince. Vince has not wrestled since the October 8, 2012 RAW, where he fought CM Punk to a No Contest. He last teamed with Shane at the 2007 Judgement Day pay-per-view, in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match against current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. That 3-on-1 match saw Vince, Shane and Umaga lose to Lashley with Vince’s ECW World Heavyweight Title on the line, but Vince retained the title since Lashley pinned Shane.