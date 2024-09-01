Kevin Owens On CM Punk: “We Have No Reason To Talk. We’re Not Friends”

Fans are unlikely to hear stories of CM Punk and Kevin Owens talking behind the scenes at WWE events.

When CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series last November, fans were curious how he would interact with certain stars. Some people like him; others dislike him. While speaking with The Mail Sport, Owens was asked about his relationship with Punk.

Owens has previously made comments about Punk and their apparent feud, which dates back years to their ROH days. He mentioned that they do not have a relationship.

“We (CM Punk & I) never talk. We have no reason to talk. We’re not friends. We’re not — we don’t — we’re just not… I don’t know. We have no reason to talk. If we work together, we will talk, but just not a thing we do.”

At Bash in Berlin, Owens challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Punk worked a strap match against Drew McIntyre.