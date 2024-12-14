Kevin Owens On His Hopes For Future WWE Championship Run

Top WWE star Kevin Owens spoke with Cameron Hawkins of Uncrowned on a number of topics, including how he is happy being on TV, but he would still like another run as champion.

Owens said, “Now when I go to work, I’m more concerned about delivering what’s being asked of me. As opposed to 2015, 2016, 2017. I was really obsessed with, yes, delivering, but I wanted to deliver because I wanted to get more opportunities, and I wanted to get higher, and I wanted to get bigger, and I wanted to be the biggest star I could be and be in the top spot. It’s changed in the sense that I’ve gotten to do so much. Now I’m really just happy being on the show and giving people memorable times and good television. I’m still hungry, though. I’d still love to have another run as champion. It’s been a while, and I’d love to be in that spot and see how I can deliver in that spot.”