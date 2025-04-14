Kevin Owens On If He Has Any Goals Left In His WWE Career

Top WWE star Kevin Owens appeared on the My Mom’s Basement With Robbie Fox podcast to discuss several topics, including if he has any goals left in his WWE career.

Owens said, “Honestly, I really don’t… there’s matches I’d love to have, like I’d love to wrestle Finn [Balor] at WrestleMania, because we’ve been really close since we met in WWE, and he’s one of those guys that I consider more like family than a friend, and I’d love to get to share that experience with him. One of the things that really hurts about this injury is now I know I won’t get to wrestle John [Cena] one last time, ’cause that’s not gonna happen now, and I was really hoping I got to do that before he’s done.”

On his injury recovery:

“I haven’t talked to the surgeons at length about the surgery that’s required or what that means. I just know what I’ve seen from other guys going through neck surgery … but man, I’d love to, I’d love to wrestle John one last time.”

