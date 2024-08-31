Kevin Owens On Not Being Friends With CM Punk: “We Have No Reason To Talk”

Kevin Owens has made it clear that he and CM Punk are not friends.

“The Prize Fighter” spoke about how he and “The Best in the World” never talk since the former AEW star made his return to WWE in November of 2023.

“We never talk,” Owens told The Daily Mail of he and Punk. “We have no reason to talk.”

He added, “We’re not friends. We’re not, we don’t, you know, we’re just not, I don’t know. We have no reason to talk. If we work together, we will talk, but just not a thing we do.”

Owens made similar comments about Punk in an April interview with the Gorilla Position podcast.

“We have no relationship. We’re not each other’s type of people, I don’t think,” he said. “There’s like a ten foot vicinity that if we enter in, we have to kind of, ‘Hey,’ ‘Hey.’ Otherwise, we just don’t, and that’s fine. It’s perfectly fine the way it is.”

Upon it being brought to his attention that many have said Punk has changed over the years, Owens replied, “I don’t know that, and I don’t care, to be honest. He is who he is. I am who I am. It’s fine that way.”

