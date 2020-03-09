Kevin Owens On Sami Zayn’s WWE IC Championship Win

Kevin Owens took to Twitter to praise his friend and rival after last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, new WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

As noted, Braun Strowman dropped the title in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match against Sami, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Owens said the title win was long overdue.

“You can complain all you want about how he won it or his attitude but Sami being Intercontinental Champion is long overdue. The fact that he won it after growing hair that rivals Wayne Gretzky’s in his heyday makes it worth the wait though. I’m very proud of you, @SamiZayn,” Owens tweeted.

Sami has not responded to Owens’ tweet as of this writing. You can see Owens’ full post below: