Kevin Owens On Teaming With Rey Mysterio, Vince McMahon Sr. Birthday

– Kevin Owens took to Twitter tonight and commented on how much of an honor it was to team with Rey Mysterio.

“I’d say I spent 80 % of this year sporting various Rey Mysterio shirts. I’m wearing one right now, in fact. With a mask…of his mask! I really can’t overstate how much of an honor it was to team with Rey on #WWERaw. This pic of us from last year will always be a favorite of mine,” Owens tweeted.

Owens teamed with Rey on tonight’s show to pick up a win over Seth Rollins and Murphy. The match was made after Owens hosted Rollins on The Kevin Owens Show, which ended in chaos to set up the tag team match. As noted, Mysterio will face Rollins in an “Eye For An Eye” match at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view on July 19.

I’d say I spent 80 % of this year sporting various Rey Mysterio shirts. I’m wearing one right now, in fact. With a mask…of his mask!

I really can’t overstate how much of an honor it was to team with Rey on #WWERaw

This pic of us from last year will always be a favorite of mine. pic.twitter.com/soE1f5Lkuv — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 7, 2020

– As noted, today would have been the 106th birthday of original WWE boss Vince McMahon Sr. Vince McMahon Jr. took to Twitter this evening and remembered his father, commenting on the lessons he was taught.

“Grateful for the lessons taught to me by my father, who would have been 106 years old today. Happy birthday, Pop,” Vince Jr. wrote.