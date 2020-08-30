Kevin Owens Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman, Asuka Visits Lexus Dealer (Video)

– As many of you know by now, Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away last night after battling colon cancer. Kevin Owens took to Twitter following the news breaking, saying,

“Can’t believe it. I’m at the drive-in watching Black Panther with my kids as I type this. I was just thinking to myself how talented Chadwick Boseman was right before finding out he had passed. Everything he accomplished while being that sick…what a badass. #RIPChadwickBoseman”

– You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she takes a visit to the Lexus dealer to get her car checked out: