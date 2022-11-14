Kevin Owens Possibly Injured During Sunday’s WWE Live Event

Kevin Owens may have been injured during the WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Owens defeated Austin Theory despite appearing to sustain a knee injury at one point. Fans in attendance noticed Owens go down on his knee, and the match was called off shortly after.

Owens is said to have fallen from the turnbuckle and landed hard on his knee. As the referee checked on him, he clutched his knee. He then got back up, went straight to the Stunner, and pinned Theory.

After the match, Owens had to be helped away from the ringside area by a referee. Another fan noticed him limping around after the match.

It remains to be seen whether Owens is truly injured or if he was just trying to sell the match.

Owens has not appeared on RAW since he and Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy on September 26. Since then, he has continued to work non-televised live events and is rumored to be involved in the Survivor Series War Games match, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Owens is advertised locally for tonight’s RAW from Louisville, Kentucky, but that does not guarantee he will appear, as he has for other recent tapings.

