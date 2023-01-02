Kevin Owens Receives Stitches After WWE SmackDown Match, Backstage News on Lacey Evans

On this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens and John Cena competed in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, with the babyfaces winning.

According to Fightful Select, Owens needed stitches after taking a clothesline from Reigns at the start of the match, most likely as retaliation for giving him a stiff show during the WarGames Match in November.

Lacey Evans was supposed to have a vignette air on SmackDown this past week, but it didn’t happen. It is uncertain as to why the video did not air.

Here is the current line-up for this upcoming week’s SmackDown from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN:

* Ricochet vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble qualifier

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus