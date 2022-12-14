Kevin Owens Recently Pitched For a Match With Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels, a WWE Hall of Famer, will wrestle again if Kevin Owens has his way.

Owens was interviewed on Kevin Raphael’s “Sans Restriction” podcast and revealed that he recently pitched Michaels for a match. During the interview, Owens stated that nothing is impossible after witnessing Stone Cold Steve Austin’s in-ring return at WrestleMania 38. Owens stated that he approached Michaels about having another match.

According to Fightful Select, Michaels stated that he would be lying if he said he didn’t think about wrestling again after seeing Austin’s match, on the other hand, he believes he shouldn’t.

Michaels last wrestled in 2018 at the Crown Jewel event. Conrad Thompson reported that Michaels was paid $3 million to wrestle on that show.

You can check out Owens’ interview below – note that it’s in French: