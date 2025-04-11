Kevin Owens Releases Statement About Fans Approaching Him Outside Of WWE Events

Kevin Owens loves his fans.

And he doesn’t mind them approaching him at airports and other places in-person outside of WWE events.

On Thursday morning, “The Prize Fighter” took to X to share a clip from his appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast, along with a brief statement clarifying his position regarding fans approaching him at airports.

He stated the following:

To clarify:



If you happen to run into me at an airport or wherever, really, feel free to come talk to me or ask for a picture or an autograph if you want and if I am in a position to oblige, I absolutely will.



If you come to the airport with a plastic bin full of merch and wait at baggage claim with 26 other people and get upset when I say I won’t sign but I’m happy to take a picture with you, go have intercourse with yourself.



😘