Kevin Owens Responds To People That Want Him To Stop Using The Stone Cold Stunner

On Wednesday, Kevin Owens responded to several fans that called him out for using the Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin. In response to one fan, Owens wrote “How will I ever sleep again?!?!?” Owens also said he will “never stop” using the move and will “steal” everyone’s moves.

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump in early 2021, Owens revealed that he got permission to use the move from Austin himself:

“I went to Steve and asked him if I could, and when I went to Steve, he and I already had a pretty good rapport, as soon as I opened my mouth, he knew where I was going. He was like ‘Yes, go ahead and do it, it sounds great.’”

How will I ever sleep again?!?!? https://t.co/VYtlIMhI5T — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 17, 2021