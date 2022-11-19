Kevin Owens Returns on WWE SmackDown, Added to Survivor Series WarGames Match

Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines, and he is now an official WarGames participant.

Butch defeated Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch got into a brawl with the Usos. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.

Reigns was about to deliver another Spear to Sheamus when the music started playing and Owens popped out. Owens beat The Usos at ringside before facing Reigns in the ring. Reigns hit first as they brawled in the middle of the ring. Sami returned to the ring while Owens beat Reigns down in the corner. The former best friends then squared off in the ring, but Reigns attacked Owens from behind with a Superman Punch. Reigns attempted a Spear on Owens, but it was countered. As a stunned Sami watched from ringside, Owens delivered a Stunner to Reigns. The Bloodline attended to Reigns at ringside, while Owens, McIntyre, Sheamus, Holland, and Butch stared them down from the ring.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Owens suffered a sprained MCL while defeating Austin Theory at the WWE live event in Madison, WI last weekend, but it was reported mid-week that he would be working all TV tapings between now and Survivor Series. While Owens returned to SmackDown tonight, he hasn’t appeared on RAW since he and Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy on the September 26 show, but he’s worked non-televised live events since then.

Here is a clips from the segments:

The WWE “Survivor Series: WarGames” Premium Live Event will take place from the TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, November 26. The current announced card is below:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor