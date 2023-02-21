Kevin Owens Returns to WWE RAW, Says He’s Done With Sami Zayn (Video)

This week’s WWE RAW kicked off with Sami Zayn.

Zayn thanked the fans and expressed regret for not following through at Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. Zayn stated that the story is not over and that we were about to enter the final chapter.

Zayn asked Kevin Owens to come out to the ring so he could thank him and apologize.

Zayn stated that he and KO could not defeat The Bloodline alone, but they could do so together. Owens stated that when he told Zayn that he was done with him, he meant it, but if he needs help bringing down The Bloodline, he can turn to his friend Jey Uso.

Click here for WWE RAW results. Here are highlights from the segment: