Kevin Owens Reveals He Has Two Years Left on His WWE Contract, Plans to Stay With the Company

Kevin Owens appeared on “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” on The Ringer to discuss his current storyline with The Bloodline and Sami Zayn. Owens discussed some of the things he’s done in WWE and how he’s been able to take a step back and reflect on some of the big moments he’s been a part of.

“I used to have a real issue with not living in the moment and always wanting more and wanting what’s next,” Owens said. “I think that’s also what keeps you a top performer is always having what’s next with the future in mind or whatever to make sure everything you’re doing is always relevant and always good. In that, I really didn’t enjoy a lot of moments as much as I should have. So I’ve really learned to take a step back and live in those moments. Then when I look back on my career in WWE, I’m honestly in awe of the things I’ve gotten to do, the stuff I’ve experienced, the people I got to work with.”

Owens also stated that he has two years remaining on his WWE contract and intends to sign another.

Owens said, “So now, I have two years left on my current contract, and I don’t see another reason why I wouldn’t sign another one when it’s done because I don’t feel like I’m anywhere near done, but who knows what can happen, right? But at this stage in my career, I just really want to have fun and make sure I’m still putting out memorable stuff for people that are watching, but man, I look back at the career I had and if it all ended tomorrow, it would be hard to have any kind of regrets because I’ve really done some incredible stuff. I’ve been very lucky to do what I’ve done and like I said, every other show, every other thing I get to experience is a bonus because I’m not really sure how I can have a better career than I’ve had already. That’s not me tapping myself on the back. I’m just saying I’ve been very fortunate.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)