Kevin Owens Reveals Idea He Has For Mega WWE Match Next Year

Kevin Owens and John Cena first shared the ring in WWE on May 31, 2015.

When “The Greatest of All-Time” returns for his “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour in 2025, “The Prize Fighter” wants to share the ring with him one more time.

On the tenth anniversary of their initial in-ring encounter.

During an interview with The Daily Mail, Owens made his pitch to Cena for such a match.

“Funnily enough – I’m going to put it out there now,” Owens said. “I’ve noticed that May 31, 2025 – which would be the 10th anniversary of our first match together at Elimination Chamber – is a Saturday night, which lends itself incredibly well to WWE events, and maybe even a PLE. Who knows?”

He added, “Of course I want to be one of John Cena’s opponents in his last year, but if it could happen that night, that would be pretty incredible, 10 years to the day after the first one. But obviously, I’d be happy to face him at any point.”

