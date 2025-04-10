Kevin Owens Reveals Triple H’s Role In Unconventional Cody Rhodes Attack

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently opened up about some of the creative innovations shaping his current run, praising WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque for pushing new boundaries in storytelling and finally approving a move Owens had long been eager to unleash.

Appearing on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Owens discussed the now-viral surprise attack on Cody Rhodes, which was captured almost entirely by fan footage rather than traditional television cameras. “It wasn’t me. That was Triple H. That was his idea,” Owens explained. “He felt confident in doing it that way. I was not sure… is there even going to be enough people there? It turns out he was completely right.”

The unconventional segment is one of several examples Owens credited to Triple H’s fresh creative direction, including another moment with Randy Orton that utilized “security footage” to build drama. “It’s just a different way of telling the stories and he’s got a different mentality than Vince [McMahon] had,” Owens said. “He wants to tell stories differently, and he’s willing to try stuff out and see what sticks. I think that makes the show way more interesting.”

For Owens, this willingness to innovate is a breath of fresh air. “When it gets monotonous and repetitive, no matter how good the matches are… if you feel like you’ve seen it before… it’s just not the way we need to do things,” he said, citing periods like 2008–09 and 2016–17 as creatively stagnant. “We need different things… We need to try stuff, and it has to feel unpredictable and exciting.”

Owens also spoke candidly about his long-standing desire to use the Package Piledriver in WWE — a move synonymous with his early career on the independent scene. “The package piledriver was something I’ve asked many times before, and it was always, ‘No, not right now, not today, doesn’t work, can’t do it,’” he revealed. “Until eventually it was, ‘Yeah, okay, let’s do it.’”

Even after receiving approval, Owens was selective about when to debut the move. He opted for a traditional piledriver against Randy Orton, citing the size difference: “I didn’t feel like hitting it on Randy was the best decision… He’s just too massive.” Instead, Owens waited for the right moment — ultimately delivering the move to Cody Rhodes during a WWE SuperShow. “It was the right time to do it,” he said.

With Penta El Zero Miedo — another prominent user of the move — recently joining WWE, Owens joked about the timing: “I knew Penta was coming… and I was like, he better not get to do it before me, because I will lose my sh*t,” he said with a laugh. “But it all worked out.”

Owens’ comments offer a deeper look at WWE’s evolving creative landscape under Triple H, marked by experimentation, long-term storytelling, and giving performers more agency — something Owens clearly relishes.