Kevin Owens Reveals Which Wrestlers Inspired Him To Step Up His Game

Kevin Owens took to Twitter, revealing which wrestlers inspired him to step up his game. He gave high praise to Brian Kendrick, Christopher Daniels, Steve Corino, Matt Sydal, CIMA, Fit Finlay, Paul London and Super Dragon. He said,

“There’s a lot of them but the most memorable one to me isn’t even someone I wrestled. Back in 2005, I watched @mrbriankendrick’s match at an ROH show I was also on and was so blown away by how good he was that I’m pretty sure I told @SamiZayn I was going to quit wrestling! The first one was @facdaniels in 2004. Poor Chris! Then, throughout the years, @StevenCorino, @findevan, @supercima1115, @ringfox1, @LondonFU and @OfficialPWG’s Super Dragon are all guys that made me rethink my entire existence after I had the chance to wrestle them.”

