Kevin Owens Says He Wasn’t Sure if He Still Wanted to Wrestle Before Re-Signing With WWE

Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE in December, just weeks before his contract was set to expire on January 31, 2022.

Owens revealed in a new interview with WrestleRant that he wasn’t sure if he still wanted to be an active in-ring competitor before re-signing with the company in December.

He said, “Uh yeah by Christmas time last year I knew I was sticking around. But before that, I really had no idea. I didn’t even know, honestly I didn’t even know at that time if I still wanted to be in the ring. You know, not because I didn’t enjoy being in the ring anymore but everything was kind of up in the air. Then I made the decision to stay in WWE and I’m certainly glad I made it because like I said, just the year I’ve experienced things that I couldn’t have imagined.”

Owens also discussed how his mindset towards wrestling has changed, “I’ve been really lucky to get to be a part of all that but also as far as my mindset goes, it’s definitely changed. I used to always want more and I used to always want bigger and worry about what’s next and stuff and I really don’t do that anymore. Not that I don’t want more, everybody would like more, it’s great. I’m really more worried about just doing good stuff and stuff that people enjoy and I’m also worried or thinking about just enjoying everything I can enjoy. I’ve said in interviews in the past, I’ve missed out on enjoying moments I really should have enjoyed because I was always worried about what’s next. I’m not gonna do that anymore, I’ve had an incredible career that I’m so lucky to have. So many matches, so many moments that people would give anything they could to have [them]. So I just wanna enjoy everything I can from here on out for as long as I can. My mindset’s definitely shifted, but I think this one’s a lot healthier. It’s probably gonna help me be a better performer as well.”

(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)