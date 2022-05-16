Kevin Owens Says He Wouldn’t Be in WWE if It Wasn’t for Triple H

WWE star Kevin Owens spoke out on the impact Triple H has had on his career in an interview with TalkSport.com.

“I wouldn’t be here without him That’s all that comes to it. When you say full stop, that really is it. Nobody has done more for me than Triple H in my career.”

“There was always this reputation about him, right? I always thought he was really good at what he did and to me, he always elevated the shows he was on and the people he was working with so I never really got that vibe of the reputation. I wasn’t surprised when I met him that he was a guy who was all about growing the industry and giving people a chance. He proved my assumptions right many times over the past few years and a lot of us – a lot of us – wouldn’t be here without him.”