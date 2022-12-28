Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him

Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how they had a memorable feud in 2015 when Owens was called up to the main roster: “I started with John when I came to WWE, and now he’s going to be my partner against Sami,” Owens told TMZ Sports. “Me and Sami have had so much history in WWE, let alone our entire careers. To be in that kind of situation now together, it’s all just so surreal. I’m just grateful for the chance to experience that stuff.”

On how his 15-year-old son Owen is a huge fan of Cena: “Me and my son will always have a little bond over John Cena. My son, as he was growing up, was a huge John Cena fan. When I signed my WWE contract, I told my son, ‘maybe I’ll get to fight John Cena one day, then I did.’ He’s still excited that John’s coming around. It’s a cool little thing to share with my son anytime John’s involved. My son likes WWE but is not an avid fan like I was growing up. Anytime John comes back around, it piques his [Owen] interest, and now I get to team with him. He saw us fight each other. Now he’s going to get to see me team with him. It’s a neat little thing.”

Check out the complete interview at TMZ.com.