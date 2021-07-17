Kevin Owens Says WWE Cameraman Was Fine After Main Event Bump

Kevin Owens took to Twitter after last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from the Toyota Center in Houston and issued an update on the camera man that took a fall during the main event.
Last night’s SmackDown main event saw Seth Rollins defeat Owens, Big E, and King Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal 4 Way featuring blue brand Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match competitors. The highlight of the match saw Owens climb a tall ladder and put Nakamura through the announce table at ringside. The table busted into pieces on impact, and one of the sides of the table knocked a camera man to the ground, or at least he made it look like he was taken out by the table.
A fan on Twitter asked Owens for an update on the camera man. Owens responded with a backstage selfie of he and the crew member. Owens wrote, “He’s great!”
You can see a GIF of Owens’ big bump below, with the camera man getting knocked down, along with a clip from the match and his selfie tweet:
KEVIN OWENS IS A MADMAN!@FightOwensFight shocks and awes the @WWEUniverse on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7d6cEb8heO
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021
He’s great! https://t.co/4dA1o8Cu9r pic.twitter.com/CFC94o7r0d
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 17, 2021