Kevin Owens Shares The Story Behind His First Tattoo On WWE Tattoed

Top WWE star Kevin Owens appeared on an episode of WWE Tattoed, where he discussed various topics, including what prompted him to get his first tattoo.

Owens said, “I was pretty young when I decided I wanted tattoos, but I didn’t wanna get any tattoos before I knew for a fact that I was gonna make a living as a wrestler. Because at the time, back when I was young, There was this thing, right? Like, ‘oh, you can’t get tattoos all over you. It’s going to hinder your chances to get some jobs,’ this and that.”

You can check out Owens’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)