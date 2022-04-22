Kevin Owens Speaks On His Experience of Working With Steve Austin

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Kevin Owens talked about his match against Steve Austin at WWE Wrestlemania 38:

“I watched the moment where I say I’m looking for a fight. It’s funny because that’s when he (Austin) turns and gives me that glare. When I say I’m looking for a fight, you see people behind him start standing up and you kind of hear the buzz. Moments like that are special. Another thing that I remember really well is before, and this might have been caught by like a 24 documentary crew or whatever. You know, we have so many people documenting what’s happening backstage during WrestleMania, camera crews and stuff. At one point right before we went out, I caught a glimpse of him just pacing back and forth. He looked like a caged lion just ready to murder people. I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is gonna be wild.’ It’s really all very surreal. It’s very hard to put into words.”