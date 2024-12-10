Kevin Owens Takes Shot At Cody Rhodes Ahead Of WWE Championship Clash

Kevin Owens is scheduled to take on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship this Saturday at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and he’s not holding back his hate for “The American Nightmare.”

During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, Owens took exception to being compared to the Grinch, saying, “I think there’s a lot more people that understand where I’m coming from than you might think, honestly. I don’t think anybody sees me a Grinch. I take offense to that, sir.”

Owens then went on to express his issues with Rhodes, citing three particular things that irritated him about the champion:

The “Quarterback” Moniker:

“He made his own tracksuit, like his own WWE tracksuit with the American Nightmare logo. He had ‘QB’ stitched on the breast, like Quarterback. He’s going around telling people that he was made Quarterback of this era. Nobody is calling him a Quarterback, except for himself. That’s one thing.”

Rhodes’s Lavish Lifestyle:

“On television, he talked about how I had a Lamborghini, which I guess that offends him. He owns his own tour bus and has a chauffeur. He has a driveR that drives him around.”

The Bleached Blonde Hair Influence:

“The third thing I don’t like about him. He has this bleached blonde hair, which is not his natural color and that’s fine for him. What’s happening is all over America I’ve noticed parents bleaching their children’s hair so that they can look like Cody. You’ll see it every week when he comes out. These parents are shoving their child at Cody and they have the jacket. They have the bleached blonde [hair]. That’s not good these chemicals in your kid’s hair. I think he’s promoting a very unhealthy habit that Americans specifically are putting their kids through…”

Aside from his concerns with Rhodes, Owens spoke about his desires to wrestle Shawn Michaels and his previous attempts to make the dream match a reality.

When asked about his social media presence, Owens said, “Don’t follow me. I have nothing good to say. Social media is terrible…I don’t support it, just go outside.”

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live on NBC and Peacock at 8/7 central. Watch the whole KO interview below.

You can check out his appearance below: