Kevin Owens Talks About Roman Reigns Match and WrestleMania Stunt

Kevin Owens did an interview with Ryan Satin of FOXSports.com and commented on his match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble:

Satin: “When you heard you had to do another gimmick match like a Last Man Standing match after you had just done two, I’m sure your reaction had to be something like, ‘Man, how are we going to top that?!? Well, I guess you can hit me with a golf cart in the match…?'”

Owens: “Yeah, I don’t know how any of it came into play, to be honest. Again our minds were to just go all out and for me, the way I saw it, this was my WrestleMania this year. Because, I’ll probably be on WrestleMania, but it’s not going to be bigger than wrestling Roman Reigns for the title.

So, you know … I sure tried to get it to happen at WrestleMania. But, if it’s not going to happen at WrestleMania, I’m still going to perform like it is. And that’s what I did and that’s what he did.”

Owens also commented on possibly doing the stunt at Wrestlemania 37 that he wanted to do last year:

Satin: “So, you’ve talked about how you planned to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium during WrestleMania 36. But, when that was no longer possible, you shifted to doing it off the WrestleMania sign inside of the Performance Center.

Do you hope to jump off of the ship this year, now that you guys are gonna be at Raymond James Stadium, or do you have a different plan now that everyone knows you want to do that?”

Owens: “No, I want to do it. I can’t promise people that I’m going to do it because, you know, circumstances and whatever. But, I can promise everybody that I’m gonna try as much as possible to do it.

I’ll do my best. I’ll annoy anybody I can. I will get into anyone’s ear I possibly can. I will literally do everything in my power to get to the point where I can jump off that ship.

But, even climbing up the ship, like, it’s already ready in my head. How I’m going to get up there, everything. I studied it. I did my research before I made that claim last year. So, I’m ready for it this year.”