Kevin Owens Talks WWE Milestones And Goals For The Future

Top WWE star Kevin Owens spoke with Collider on a number of topics, including exceeding people’s expectations of him.

Owens said, “When I first signed with WWE, I was basically told I’d probably stay in NXT and never really see the light of day on Raw or SmackDown. And then, about eight, nine months later, I was on Raw with John Cena. From that point on, I’ve had WrestleManias, I’ve had titles, and I’ve been in the ring with my favorite wrestler of all time, Steve Austin. I’ve been able to take care of my family in a way I never fathomed.”

On his remaining goals:

“I’d love to be world champion again. I’d love to Main Event WrestleMania night two, since I’ve done night one already. I’d love to have a match with Rey Mysterio . But if my career ends tomorrow, I’d still be happy with what I’ve done.”