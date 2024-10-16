Kevin Owens Threatens To Release Unseen Video After WWE Shuts Down His Explanation

Top WWE star Kevin Owens appeared in a video following the Bad Blood event, where he attacked Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in the venue’s parking lot. Owens made an appearance on SmackDown this past week, reportedly attempting to explain his actions. However, he was interrupted as security, along with Nick Aldis, Rhodes, and Randy Orton, intervened.

Owens later posted a video on his official Twitter (X) account, expressing his frustration that WWE hasn’t allowed him to explain himself and has been trying to silence him. He revealed that WWE didn’t want him on last week’s SmackDown and even cut his microphone. Owens also stated that he submitted a video for Monday’s RAW, but the company chose not to air it. He warned that if WWE doesn’t broadcast the video on SmackDown, he will release it on social media.