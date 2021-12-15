Kevin Owens To Appear On Podcast To Explain Staying With WWE

As noted, it was revealed earlier today that Kevin Owens has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE. The company reportedly made an “excellent offer” for Owens to stay.

In an update, WWE French-language commentator and wrestling author Pat Laprade confirmed that Owens has inked a multi-year deal.

Laprade interviewed Owens earlier this week to discuss his future with the company and why he chose to re-sign. That interview will be released on Thursday via Laprade’s “Les Anti-Pods De La Lutte” podcast.

Owens has not publicly commented on re-signing with WWE as of this writing.

