Kevin Owens To Appear On Podcast To Explain Staying With WWE

As noted, it was revealed earlier today that Kevin Owens has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE. The company reportedly made an “excellent offer” for Owens to stay.
In an update, WWE French-language commentator and wrestling author Pat Laprade confirmed that Owens has inked a multi-year deal.
Laprade interviewed Owens earlier this week to discuss his future with the company and why he chose to re-sign. That interview will be released on Thursday via Laprade’s “Les Anti-Pods De La Lutte” podcast.
Owens has not publicly commented on re-signing with WWE as of this writing.
I can confirm that Kevin Owens has signed a multi-year contract to stay with WWE. I had Kevin on my podcast yesterday, we were going to release it tomorrow, but Sean beat me to it. Still, more from KO tomorrow about his decision. https://t.co/BUia0Ay9zs
— Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) December 15, 2021