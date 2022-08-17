Kevin Owens Trolls Fan for Telling Him to Develop His Own Finisher

For many, social media can be a toxic environment, but Kevin Owens decides to have some fun with his fans. He recently had an amusing Twitter exchange.

It all started this week when Owens shared a clip from his promo on Monday Night Raw. In the comments, a fan wrote, “With every other wrestlers finishers, where is your originality?”

As a finisher, the former WWE Universal Champion primarily employs the stunner, an iconic move made famous by Steve Austin, or the pop-up powerbomb. Owens responded, “Nobody else does everyone’s finishing move…I’m a trailblazer, Brett.”

The fan wrote, “Well trailblaze yourself a new finishing move that you created, you seem to be a follower to me.”

Owens shot back by writing, “No, Brett. I’m going to start copying everyone even more. In fact, my name is now Kevinn.And you think you’re the only one that can take a selfie in front of a body of water while looking miserable?! Nope.”

Owens worked a singles match with Drew McIntyre on this episode of RAW, which ended when The Usos attacked McIntyre, who will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

Nobody else does everyone’s finishing move… I’m a trailblazer, Brett. https://t.co/Llybaxr64y — Kevinn (@FightOwensFight) August 17, 2022