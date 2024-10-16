Kevin Owens Very Close To Signing A New WWE Deal

Throughout 2024, WWE was able to re-sign a number of talent to new contracts, and it appears that another star will remain.

Kevin Owens revealed earlier this year that his WWE contract will expire soon, with nine months remaining. Since then, there has been no word on his contract status.

WrestleVotes reported on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon that Owens is close to signing a new contract.

“I did reach out and talked to a couple of people. [I] didn’t get a definitive one way or the other, an absolute [that] the deal has been signed, but [I] did get a positive response that it’s very close if not completed with a handshake. So I’d imagine he’s around for the long term now.”

Kevin Owens attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the parking lot following Bad Blood.