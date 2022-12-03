Kevin Owens Wants To Compete For Indy Promotions While Under WWE Contract

Kevin Owens appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss various topics.

During the interview, Owens discussed his desire to make appearances for independent companies while still under contract with WWE.

“I’m very deeply rooted in the independent scene. That’s where I came up. I still have so many friends there.

“There are a few wrestling companies, independent companies that I still hold very near and dear to my heart that I’d love to maybe one day show back up on just for fun whether it’s a promo or maybe it’s a match.

“That’s stuff that over the years I’ve always thought ‘hey man, it’d be really cool if I get to do that one day.’ Now it feels like more of a possibility than ever. And that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen but it feels that it could now. And that’s very exciting. The fans and the wrestlers.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to SEScoops)