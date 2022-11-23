Kevin Patrick Criticized by Former WWE Writer for Having “Low, Boring Energy”

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed RAW announcer Kevin Patrick on Sportskeeda.com’s Legion of RAW podcast.

“This guy, I don’t even know his name. Whatever, Dana Patrick? I don’t even know his name. This guy opens up the show with such low, boring energy. This is why I’m so tired of the excuses. What’s the excuse that this guy can’t be excited about opening up this show?

I’m begging anybody, anybody, go watch a show from the Attitude Era and listen to JR open a show. He is so excited, so over the top. He wouldn’t rather be anywhere else in the world. We don’t know what we’re gonna see tonight.”

