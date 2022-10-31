Kevin Patrick Joining “After The Bell”, Corey Graves on Creative Freedom After WWE Regime Change

WWE RAW commentator Kevin Patrick has joined Corey Graves as a co-host on WWE’s After The Bell podcast.

Patrick, who recently appeared as a guest on the show, will make his debut as the new WWE ATB co-host this Friday, according to Sports Illustrated. Graves expressed his excitement about their potential as a broadcast duo, and the opportunity to collaborate on the podcast serves as yet another opportunity to capitalise on their chemistry.

“Now we get an extra few hours together, and Kevin gets to learn another aspect of our business,” Graves said. “There are a lot of different conversations on After The Bell we’ll never have on Raw, and this is another opportunity for us to succeed as a team.”

Patrick has taken over as After The Bell co-host for Vic Joseph. The first episode with Graves and Patrick will be released this Friday, and it will feature an interview with someone from the WWE Crown Jewel card. Graves elaborated on the change.

“Vic Joseph has been my co-host for the last year or so, and Vic is awesome,” Graves said. “Now we’re putting a fresh coat of paint on After The Bell, and our crew is trying something new here. Kevin did a guest spot a few weeks back, and we had flow and chemistry. So we’ll work to capture that dynamic every week. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Graves stated that he has never had more creative freedom with the show than he does now, thanks to the recent WWE regime change.

“We’ll still have special guests and talk about all our brands, but the fans are about to learn a lot more about what happens behind the scenes,” Graves said. “With all the recent changes in WWE, I’ve gotten a lot more leeway and a little more freedom with the podcast. I’ve spent more than half my life in this business, and over 11 years in the biggest company in the world, so I have a pretty unique perspective on why things are the way they are. My intent is to give a new perspective, and I think fans are going to be very interested.”