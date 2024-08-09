Kevin Sullivan Dead At Age 74

Kevin Sullivan has passed away at the age of 74.

A longtime booker for WCW and other pro wrestling promotions, and himself one of the biggest old-school pro wrestling heel legends of all-time, Sullivan’s passing was confirmed by longtime friend Barry Rose.

Rose wrote online, “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. May he R.I.P. and his family, friends and fans find comfort in how much he was loved.”