Kevin Sullivan Joins World Class Pro Wrestling Booking Team, AEW Stars Set For Upcoming Show

World Class Pro Wrestling recently announced that former WCW star/booker Kevin Sullivan will be joining their booking team along with Eric Embry.

The promotion will be running shows on October 3rd and December 11th. They also announced that Matt Hardy will wrestle Fuego Del Sol next month. Here’s the announcement:

“World Class is embarking on what we believe is going to be our best work yet. We are very pleased to announce our booking team is going to be Eric Embry and Kevin Sullivan. Their booking history is legendary, and together they are going to give everyone our best product we’ve ever put out.

Upcoming 2021 shows

October 3rd, 2021: Wichita, Kansas @ the Cotillion

December 11th, 2021: Irving, Texas @ Southern Junction

Tickets and more information available at www.worldclassprowrestling.com

#JoinTheRevolution”