Kevin Sullivan On If Brandi And Dustin Rhodes Should Be Mentioned In The Cody vs. Bloodline Storyline

Pro wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan recently spoke on his “Tuesday with the Taskmaster” podcast about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if Cody Rhodes’ wife, Brandi and AEW star Dustin Rhodes should be mentioned in the Cody vs. Bloodline storyline.

Sullivan said, “I think later it would be cool [to add Dustin Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes to the storyline], but right now they’ve focused in, they got it under the microscope and they’re dialing it in and they want it perfect. I don’t think they want to do anything to take away from the seriousness — and this isn’t knocking anybody — but this thing they’ve got now is very fragile. This angle is so precious but it’s very fragile, they don’t want to blur that microscope.”

On keeping the storyline laser-focused because for him it is the greatest storyline ever:

“The thing is, you gotta keep this laser-focused. You don’t want to bring in anything that’s tongue-in-cheek or getting too cute. You want to make this because, to me, this is the greatest angle I’ve ever seen.”