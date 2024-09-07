Key Figures Within WWE Creative “Absolutely Hated” SmackDown Match

The final episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX aired on Friday, paving the way for the show’s debut on the USA Network the following week.

Several angles and matches were on the show, including one that set up Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Universal Championship against Solo Sikoa inside a steel cage next week. It also marked the return of Giovanni Vinci.

WWE had been hyping his return with vignettes. Sure enough, during the show, he made a grand entrance while his opponent, Apollo Crews, waited inside the ring. The bell rang while Vinci was taking off his entrance gear, with his back to Apollo.

Crews capitalized, scoring a roll-up victory in seconds. WrestleVotes reported that key figures in WWE creative despised match booking.

WrestleVotes stated, “I’m told there are a few “key” figures within creative that absolutely hated the direction on the Giovanni Vinci angle tonight. #SmackDown”