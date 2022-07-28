Killer Kelly Talks Decision To Re-Sign With IMPACT, Reveals Who She Wants To Work Against

Killer Kelly is ready to settle in for another long-term run in the Knockouts division in IMPACT Wrestling.

As noted, the women’s wrestling star recently inked a new multi-year contract to remain with the promotion, which she spoke about during a recent appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast.

Also on the popular pro wrestling program, the IMPACT Knockouts contender also revealed some of the other women wrestling stars she wants to square off against inside the squared circle at some point during the length of her new contract with the promotion.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On it being a no brainer to sign a new deal with IMPACT Wrestling: “Absolute no brainer. It’s what I wanted. I was famished for wrestling. I had a little bit of taste of the taste before and it just made me want more and more, and the fact that I was back in Portugal, not able to wrestle, and I basically haven’t since my last IMPACT appearance. I only had like a couple of matches.”

On who she wants to wrestle: “I have to go in order, Jordynne Grace and then everybody. But the majority of the Knockouts roster, I haven’t faced yet. I’ve only been a couple of things with Jordynne on the indies but it was always like Fatal 4-Ways, tags, it was a tag when I debuted for The Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament. So I haven’t had her one-on-one and I really want to do that and all the others that I never had a chance to step in the ring with. I’m really looking forward to it. I want all the belts. The first one that I won was the wXw Women’s Championship. I was the first ever champion and then since then, nothing. Nothing at all. Like it’s terrible. Not good at all. So IMPACT, I’m gonna have to pursue all the titles.”

Check out more of the Killer Kelly interview from the latest episode of the Battlegrounds podcast via the video embedded below. If video fails to load, visit YouTube.com. H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes.