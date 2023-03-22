Killer Kelly vs. Miyu Yamashita Set For Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Fallout TV Taping

Impact Wrestling has announced a big match for it’s Sacrifice Fallout TV taping on March 25th at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.

Killer Kelly will be going one on one with Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling star Miyu Yamashita.

Yamashita commented on the big match announcement:

FIRST KICK IMPACT https://t.co/KhPiKatVup — 山下実優 Miyu Yamashita (@miyu_tjp) March 22, 2023

This will be Miyu Yamashita’s IMPACT Wrestling debut. She is scheduled to take part in fatal fourway match on March 30th at Multiverse United for the IMPACT Knockouts title as the champion Mickie James will defend the title against Yamashita, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw.