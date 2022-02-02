Killer Kross Comments On His WWE Non-Compete Expiring

The 90-day non-compete clauses have expired for several wrestlers that were released by WWE in early November of 2021 including Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, B-Fab, Harry Smith, Nia Jax, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado.

Karrion Kross aka Killer Kross issued a statement shortly before the expiration of his non-compete:

“Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period.

In short; Man- this was an incredible chapter of my life. Nothing but gratitude for every second. Thank you to everyone who came for the ride- and thank you for letting me take you on one as well.

2020 to now has been a challenging period in human history. I hope I was able to cast some relief for people during these times. You all brought me to life everyday and motivated me to find the best version of myself for YOU. As for the future…

What you see next may disturb you,

As I will not return in peace.

#StayTuned⏳🕳📺 #TickTock”