Killer Kross Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW

Former WWE star Karrion Kross aka Killer Kross did an interview with CBSSports.com and talked about being a free agent and possibly signing with AEW:

“For me, I feel like the fit would be just as identically good before I signed with WWE as it would be now because I am always looking to integrate and create things that are not present within the programming. I don’t say that in a derogatory way. I just mean that typically how I approach things is: I look at what’s on the show, I look at how everyone is introducing ideas and concepts into the program, and I go, ‘What’s something that I can do that no one else is doing.’ I think that’s the best way to improve a show. Every single person that is part of a show should be attempting to contribute something from their individual standpoint to improve the entire show. So, there are things that haven’t been done yet or haven’t been done at all or I don’t think will be done that I can do. On that front, it looks very good to me.”

Kross also commented on working with Adam Cole and brought up a worked-shoot promo that Cole cut on him during an episode of WWE NXT:

“The night before we had received a script. Everything that he [Cole] said and everything that I said was delegated to us by a writing team. He’s a total professional, he was awesome to work with and we literally just showed up and did our job that day like we would do any other day. He’s always been the fourth wall promo guy. They thought that would be the best way to integrate him into the fatal five-way match, which is what we went into.”